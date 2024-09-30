Lavie Signature Frame Collection The Perfect Blend of Style and Elegance for Special Occasions

Lavie Signature, the recently launched online-exclusive brand by Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., proudly unveils its Lavie Signature Frame Collection, a range of structured hardbound handbags tailored for the modern, fashion-forward woman. Designed to strike the perfect balance between sophistication and practicality, these handbags are crafted to be the ideal companions for festive occasions, special events, and elegant celebrations. Whether you're attending a traditional gathering or a contemporary soirée, Lavie's Signature Frame Collection ensures you exude both grace and playfulness, all while staying effortlessly chic.

Each handbag in this collection reflects the brand’s commitment to superior craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics. The collection's versatility allows you to seamlessly pair the bags with both ethnic and modern outfits, making them ideal for any celebration. Beyond their sleek exterior, these handbags offer ample storage space to keep your must-haves organized, from your phone and makeup to personal items, allowing you to stay prepared and polished at every event.

The Lavie Signature Frame Collection features

1. Lavie Signature Missouri Frame Bag

Available Colors Black, Maroon, Off-White, Pink



MRP ₹4,999-





2. Lavie Signature Ohio Frame Bag

Available Colors Gold, Pink, Black, Blue

MRP ₹4,599-





3. Lavie Sport Gaum Frame Bag

Available Colors Maroon, Gold, Black, Off-White

MRP ₹4,999-







4. Lavie Signature Colorado Frame Bag



Available Colors Gold, Maroon, Black, Off-White

MRP ₹4,599-







This collection not only embodies elegance but also offers functionality, ensuring that every celebration you attend is met with style and grace. The rich palette of colors, ranging from bold black to vibrant maroon and delicate gold, adds a touch of luxury, making these handbags a versatile addition to your wardrobe.



You can now purchase the Lavie Signature Frame Collection on www.lavieworld.com. With the festive season just around the corner, this collection is the perfect addition to your wardrobe, blending style with convenience.

