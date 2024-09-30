Live
- Cummins India Limited launches Retrofit Aftertreatment System, an innovative clean air solution for CPCBII and CPCBI gensets
- Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi highlights the role of Artificial Intelligence in addressing the problem of flexible packaging waste at ElitePlus++Global Business Summit 2024
- Maharashtra Cabinet nod to seeking transfer of Centre’s salt pan lands for Mumbai housing schemes
- Blaupunkt Unveils the New TS120 BASS Tower Speaker: Elevating Home Entertainment to New Heights
- Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 FE in India; Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers
- Gujarat govt approves Rs 245 crore for widening narrow bridges, structures to ease traffic
- Pluckk acquires D2C nutrition brand Upnourish
- BCCI yet to decide on India’s travel to Pakistan to ICC Champions Trophy; final call rests with Indian government, says BCCI
- Congress will face MP and Chhattisgarh-like situation in Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini
- Sensex crashes by 1,272 points, investors lose Rs 4 lakh crore
Just In
Lavie Signature Frame Collection The Perfect Blend of Style and Elegance for Special Occasions
Lavie Signature, the recently launched online-exclusive brand by Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., proudly unveils its Lavie Signature Frame Collection, a range of structured hardbound handbags tailored for the modern, fashion-forward woman.
Lavie Signature, the recently launched online-exclusive brand by Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., proudly unveils its Lavie Signature Frame Collection, a range of structured hardbound handbags tailored for the modern, fashion-forward woman. Designed to strike the perfect balance between sophistication and practicality, these handbags are crafted to be the ideal companions for festive occasions, special events, and elegant celebrations. Whether you're attending a traditional gathering or a contemporary soirée, Lavie's Signature Frame Collection ensures you exude both grace and playfulness, all while staying effortlessly chic.
Each handbag in this collection reflects the brand’s commitment to superior craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics. The collection's versatility allows you to seamlessly pair the bags with both ethnic and modern outfits, making them ideal for any celebration. Beyond their sleek exterior, these handbags offer ample storage space to keep your must-haves organized, from your phone and makeup to personal items, allowing you to stay prepared and polished at every event.
The Lavie Signature Frame Collection features
1. Lavie Signature Missouri Frame Bag
Available Colors Black, Maroon, Off-White, Pink
MRP ₹4,999-
2. Lavie Signature Ohio Frame Bag
Available Colors Gold, Pink, Black, Blue
MRP ₹4,599-
3. Lavie Sport Gaum Frame Bag
Available Colors Maroon, Gold, Black, Off-White
MRP ₹4,999-
4. Lavie Signature Colorado Frame Bag
Available Colors Gold, Maroon, Black, Off-White
MRP ₹4,599-
This collection not only embodies elegance but also offers functionality, ensuring that every celebration you attend is met with style and grace. The rich palette of colors, ranging from bold black to vibrant maroon and delicate gold, adds a touch of luxury, making these handbags a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
You can now purchase the Lavie Signature Frame Collection on www.lavieworld.com. With the festive season just around the corner, this collection is the perfect addition to your wardrobe, blending style with convenience.