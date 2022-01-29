Learn how to store Peas at Home: Next Time do not buy Frozen Peas

In Indian Household, be it paneer ki Sabzi or Aaloo matar, peas are used in the main course dishes regularly in the Indian household. Hence, it is equally significant to store the peas, so that their taste as well as smell does remain intact.



Usually, people tend to purchase frozen peas available in the market, Frozen peas are then preserved using the chemical but it may prove to be very harmful to your health, hence today, we have got some tips for you to store green peas at home for a year. Green peas can be stored in 2 ways.

Without boiling

You can buy pencil peas, as they have a sweeter taste and their grains are not too ripe. Peel the peas as per your requirement and then separate the coarse grains of peas with finely small grains. Now, add a teaspoon of mustard oil, then pour it on these pea grains ant then mix it using your hands. By doing so, the peas would remain soft for a long period of time and mustard oil will not freeze. Now, you can keep the peas in polythene and then store these bags in the fridge.

Boil the green peas and store them in a freezer

Peel the green peas and then separate the coarse grains and fine grains to store them. Now, wash the peas with water and boil a large amount of water in a vessel. When the water is completely boiled, you must add these matar grains to the boiling water, boil the grains for about 2 minutes and then turn off the stove.

Now, take out the peas and pour cold water into another vessel and put the peas in it. When the peas tend to cool down, take them out of the water and dry them in a thick dry cloth. When the water tends to dry up completely, pack the peas in a polythene and keep them in a refrigerator.