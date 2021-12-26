Life partners become professional partners

Krishna Udayasankar, the author of books like The Aryavarta Chronicles, 3, Immortal, Objects of Affection and Beast joined hands with Jai Krishnamurthy, an ex-finance professional for a book "Farside." Jai Krishnamurthy is a CA and MBA graduate from Ricard Ivey School of Business in Canada. Previously, he was associate director for oil and gas with Ernst & Young. The author couple shared their view on their recent outing "Farside" with "The Hans India". Let's have a look into it.



"The co-author of this book, Jaishankar, is my partner. He had been talking about writing a crime fiction for several years. When he narrated the plot for the book, I was quite hooked. Besides being a crime thriller, this novel also delve into the dark side of individuals and how no one is who they seem to be," says Krishna.

Jai Krishna says that dream of writing a book is travelling with him from four decades. He said, "I have dreamed being an author for over four decades but have not been successful in writing a book. I thought of putting my dream into reality and I needed help for that. I kept pestering my partner, Krishna, with various ideas for a crime fiction manuscript, which is not her genre. I was very glad that she liked this plot and agree to co-author this book."

He added, "Because of my inability to write, despite having ideas, I co-founded a venture called "Script a Hit". It is a website, where people who have ideas but do not have the skills, time of resources can submit their idea. If we like their idea, we will convert the idea into a book."

Krishna says that it's difficult to have two minds think of one story, one plot, one narrative and one conclusion. She said, "It was quite tough to have two minds think of one story, one plot, one narrative and one conclusion. We used to have a lot of animated conversations about the book and also arguments about the plot structure and the pacing of the book. We created a story board using a large cupboard, which we covered with post-its. We covered a wide story arc with what we each thought should be plot and the flow and conclusion. However, once we agreed the plot structure, Jai gave me a free hand, as writing is not his forte, and therefore the narrative is in my style."

"Even when once we had completed the manuscript, we continued to have argument about my style and some changes that I made. Overall it was an interesting and enjoyable experience, all the more so for going through it with my life partner," she added.

Jaishankar says that he is very proud of his wife's success. He said, "I have been always very proud of my wife's success as a writer. It has been a long journey and per passion for writing has helped her succeed. I am glad that years of hard work is paying off as she is now getting offers to screen write web series. I have not been intimidated at all and would add that I am her worst critic. As I don't read mythohistory or fantasy, I used to raise a lot of questions about the plot of the books and the way they were structured."

While questioned about their next ventures, Krishna said, "I am currently working on a web series for a major producer. While some ideas, which I had pitched to Producers, are bubbling in my head, I do not have the bandwidth to complete them."

Jai said, "One of my novels – a psychological crime thriller, co-authored with a doctor based in the US. I have two other manuscripts, that I wrote using professional writers, are getting finalized. However, my main focus is to help people like me who have been aspiring to becoming a writer, become authors."