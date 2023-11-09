Light Up Diwali with Safety!

With the much-anticipated festival of Diwali just around the corner, the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) extends its warmest greetings to one and all. Diwali is that magical time of the year when we come together to celebrate the brilliance of joy, colors, and togetherness. It’s a time for happiness and the sparkle of firecrackers, too. However, as we gear up for the festivities, it’s equally vital to ensure that our celebrations are not only joyful but also safe.

Dr Anubha Rathi, Consultant Ophthalmologist at the LVPEI’s Kallam Anji Reddy Campus, Hyderabad, believes that “Diwali is a time for celebration, and safety should be an integral part of it. It’s crucial to be mindful of the impact of our actions on our health, the people around us, and our surroundings.”

To ensure a safe and enjoyable Diwali, the L V Prasad Eye Institute offers a set of dos and don’ts when it comes to lighting firecrackers:

Dos:

• Purchase fireworks only from authorized manufacturers and ensure they are thoroughly dried in the sun for two days.

• Safely store firecrackers in cardboard boxes, out of children’s reach, and away from flammable materials like gas cylinders or oil cans.

• Always supervise children closely while they play with firecrackers.

• Allow only one person to light a firecracker at a time while others watch from a safe distance.

• Choose open areas for lighting firecrackers.

• Utilize long candles or phuljharis to ignite firecrackers.

• Keep two buckets of water nearby to douse any burns immediately, and for more severe burns, wrap the victim in a clean bedsheet and rush them to the hospital.

• Always wear protective shatterproof goggles when bursting firecrackers.

Don’ts:

• Avoid lighting crackers while holding them in your hand.

• Refrain from bending over firecrackers while lighting them.

• Never light crackers inside a container, such as a bottle, tin can, or overturned pot, as this can be highly hazardous.

• Exercise patience and avoid approaching firecrackers that do not ignite immediately.

• Do not collect leftover firecrackers to create homemade versions or carry them in your pocket.

• Keep firecrackers away from burning candles, diyas, or agarbattis.

• Opt for thick cotton clothing, avoiding synthetic materials when lighting crackers.

• Secure all clothing tightly; loose garments can be dangerous.

• Avoid applying creams, ointments, or oils to a burnt area.

• Do not ignite flying fireworks during heavy winds.

This Diwali, remember that safety and celebration go hand in hand. By following these guidelines, we can ensure a joyous and secure Diwali for everyone.