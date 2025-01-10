Lohri 2025: Date, Timings, Rituals, Significance, and Everything You Need to Know

Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, 2025, and the auspicious occasion will last until January 14, 2025, at 9:03 AM. This year, Lohri coincides with Makar Sankranti, as the Sun God transitions into Capricorn.

Rituals of Lohri

Lohri celebrations include several key rituals that add to the joy of the occasion:

• Worship: The festival begins with worshipping Lord Krishna, Mother Adishakti, and Agnidevta (the Fire God).

• Offerings: An idol of Maa Adishakti is placed in the western direction and a mustard oil lamp is lit. Offerings such as kumkum, vermilion, and Akshat are made.

• Food Offerings: Traditional food items like corn, peanuts, and sesame laddus are offered to the deities.

• Fire Ritual: A fire is lit, and devotees circumambulate it 11 times while offering corn, peanuts, and revdi into the fire.

Significance of Lohri

Lohri marks the end of autumn and is celebrated as a harvest festival, particularly important for farmers. It signifies the shortening of nights and lengthening of days, symbolizing the arrival of the warmth of the sun. People celebrate this day by lighting fires and offering traditional sweets like jaggery, sesame, revdi, and gajak to the fire, praying for the prosperity and happiness of their families.

On this day, Sun God and Fire God are worshipped, and prayers are offered for a bountiful harvest.

Mythological Story of Lohri

Lohri is steeped in legend, one of which involves the tale of Dulla Bhatti, a famous robber during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. Dulla Bhatti is remembered for stealing from the rich to give to the poor and for assisting in the marriages of young girls from poor Hindu and Sikh families. This tale is celebrated through the famous folk song sung during Lohri festivities.