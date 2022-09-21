Love is a powerful Elixir, Even Royals became Weak & Renounced their Thrones

In history, we find many Royals, who were destined to be king of the nation and rule the nation, but these men their throne, so that they can marry commoners and live outside the royal family. Yes, love is the most powerful of all elixirs, it makes one weak and also strong. It can also make an individual sacrifice everything to be with their love. One can also give up the most powerful seat in a nation of millions, simply because for the love of another.



King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson

One incident, which changed the world history is, when in the year, 1936, King Edward VIII abdicated the throne, so that he could marry the women, he fell madly for, she was Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee.

Prince Albert, Edwards's younger brother, ascended the next day to become King George VI. In June 1937, Simpson and Edward married. They spent a lifetime together in their own exile until Edward's death in the year, 1972.

Four Japanese Princesses willingly gave up the throne for love

Princess Atsuko, the 21-year-old daughter of Japanese Emperor Hirohito, in the month of October 1952, married a dairy farmer named Takamas Ikda, who was four years her senior. Many members of the royal family attended their wedding, but her father could not attend, as he was in bed with cold.

Nearing to 4 Japanese princesses gave up the title, as per the Japanese law, require that princesses but not princes, to relinquish their royal title under such conditions, Female royals "forfeit their titles, status and allowance.

Finally, the modern-day princess, Mako, also gave up the title, when she married commoner, Kei Komuro,

Swedish Princess- the lot of them

In the month of February, 1946, Carl johan, Prince of Swedan fell in love with a journalist Kerstin Wijkmark- and he promptly renounced his royal title to marry her. But that's not all. It was not only Carl Johan (later Carl Bernadotte) who would fall so he would abandon royal lineage. His great uncle had done so in the year, 1888 as had his cousin, Lennart, in the year, 1932 and Bernadotte's brother Sivgard and one more, their other brother, Bertil, who, after a three-decade affair, finally married his commoner in the year, 1976.

Prince Frisco and Mabel Wisse Smith

" Prince Brilliant" as he was then known, was actually Prince Friso, son of the Netherlands" Queen Beatrix. Frisco also happily threw it all away for his love, Mabel Wisse Smit. They would have had the honorific titles of Prince and Princess of Orange-Nassau. Nevertheless, the Dutch Prince has been removed from the line of succession, when he wed.

Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya and Peter Ladd Jensen

A member of Thai Royalty, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya went to college in United States in the year, 1972, first at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she met and fell in love American Peter Ladd Jensen. After becoming Mrs. Jensen, she was promptly banished from her family. Sadly, this seemingly happy love story, it took an unfortunate turn onto the road to divorce in the year, 1998-but only after producing three non-royal heirs.