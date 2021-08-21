Love of 'Sahityam' makes an MBA grad spurn corporate career

Anthervedhi Krishnama Charya is an expert in Arsha Sahithyam, which means work of saints. He completed MBA and rejected number of jobs for continuing to develop Arsha Sahityam and love of Sahityam.

He said, regular Rama Parayanam conducting in-front of Lord Rama consort Sita and Laxman is making him very happy in his life.

Krishnama Charya is the son of STG Srimannarayan Charyulu who is working as Sanskrit Pandit in Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. He taught thousands of students in Sanskrit language in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Charya is curently working as an employee in Lord Rama temple doing Sri Ramayana Parayanam. When he was 14 years old, he started to write articles, stories and poetry. Now at the age of 36 years he has written 56 texts and 717 essays in Arsha Sahityam, printed and admired by the readers.

He wrote nearly 300 and above poetries, 368 verses. All are related to Bharatham, Bhagavatham, Ramayana, Purana, Kavyas, Sastras.

Nearly 16 books were printed in Bala Sahityam with illustrations which attracted prominent personalities. The literature was fully understood by people of this generation also.

The book of Bharathadesa Nadhula Charitra was taken for reference by one Professor in Andhra University informed Krishnama Charya. He said he is continuing inheritance from his grandfather Tirumala Gudhimalla Anthervedi Narasimha Charyulu.

Seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Astakshari Swamy, Ramachandra Jeeyar Swamy, Vidhusekhar Bharathi Swamy and other seers praised to him on the written the books in the Sahityam. He wrote four books for Tribashakara Siddanta Peetham, Bhimavaram of AP and the Peetham published them he added.

The prominent Pandits, Garikapati Narasimha Rao, Madugula Naga Phani Sharma, Samaveda Shanmukha Sharma, and Rama Brahmam also praised him on his poetry and essays in the books,added Krishnama Charya. Many organisations felicitated him and he has been awarded as 'Bala Vyasu' also he informed.