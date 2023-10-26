Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India? Check date and time, everything you need to know

Lunar Eclipse 2023: After the important ring of fire, another celestial delight is scheduled to occur in the sky this year. The month of October is extraordinary this year for many reasons. After this year's meteor showers comes the New Year and the stunning Ring of Fire solar eclipse. The ring of fire solar eclipse occurred on October 14. The lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur just two weeks after the spectacular solar eclipse. On October 29, the lunar eclipse will occur. The lunar eclipse will reportedly be partial.

As we walk towards another stunning celestial beauty, here are some things we should know:

Where will it be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere, including Africa, Europe, Asia and parts of Australia. While people in the United States may not be able to see the lunar eclipse, in some parts of Brazil, the lunar eclipse will be visible during moonrise.

Date and Time:

On October 28, around 18:01 GMT, the lunar eclipse will begin. Around 19:35 GMT, Earth's umbra, the darkest part of the shadow, will cover the lunar disk. On October 28 and 29, the partial lunar eclipse will occur. While the moon will enter the earth's penumbra on October 28, in the early hours of the next day, the moon will enter the umbra.

Where will it be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere, including Africa, Europe, Asia and parts of Australia. While people in the United States may not be able to see the lunar eclipse, in some parts of Brazil, the lunar eclipse will be visible during moonrise.

Date and Time:

On October 28, around 18:01 GMT, the lunar eclipse will begin. Around 19:35 GMT, Earth's umbra, the darkest part of the shadow, will cover the lunar disk. On October 28 and 29, the partial lunar eclipse will occur. While the moon will enter the earth's penumbra on October 28, in the early hours of the next day, the moon will enter the umbra.