Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, rituals, significance and all you want to know
Amidst the festive fervour, Magh Kalashtami approaches, a time revered by devotees of Lord Shiva with great pomp and reverence. Celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha each month, Magh Kalashtami holds profound significance, particularly dedicated to the worship of Kaal Bhairav, a form of Lord Shiva.
Date:
This year, Magh Kalashtami falls on February 2. The Ashtami Tithi commences at 4:02 PM on February 2 and concludes at 5:20 PM on February 3.
Rituals:
Devotees observe fasts on this day, seeking to offer prayers to Kaal Bhairav. It is believed that devout worship of Kaal Bhairav can dispel fears and overcome challenges. Regular devotion to the deity is thought to lead to success and prosperity.
Significance:
Among the forms of Lord Shiva—Kaal Bhairav, Batuk Bhairav, and Ruru Bhairav—Kaal Bhairav is revered as the deity of Tantra-mantra. Worshipers believe that through reverence to Kaal Bhairav, one can evade untimely death and mitigate the malefic effects of Saturn and Rahu. Worshipping Kaal Bhairav on Magh Kalashtami is believed to dissolve obstacles caused by enemies or planetary afflictions in one's horoscope. Devotees observe fasting from morning, seeking the lord's blessings to fulfill their desires.
Mantra:
To invoke the blessings of Kaal Bhairav, devotees chant the mantra, "Om Kalabhairavaya Namah," with profound devotion. Additionally, reciting the Kalabhairavashtak is customary.