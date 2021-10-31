In the beginning, the idea for Magic Day started out with something called "Houdini Day". The first of these days took place in the summer of 1927, less than one year after the death of the famous magician after whom it was named. His wife presented a trophy in honour of him on that day.



Harry Houdini is quite probably one of the reasons magic is so popular today and, at the time of his death, he was the most famous member of the Society of American Magicians. Houdini died in the afternoon on October 31st, 1926 in a hospital in Detroit, Michigan, USA. This date means that October 31 is not only Magic Day and Halloween, it is also the anniversary of the death of this famous magician. Born as Ehrich Weiss in Budapest, Hungary, he later changed his name to Harry Houdini. He was most famous for his escape artistry, varying from escaping from chains, ropes, handcuffs and straight jackets while dangling in the air above his audience, to escaping from locked milk can, filled with water. He went so far as to challenge police in every city he visited to restrain him in their jails and handcuffs – more often than not he was strip-searched first.