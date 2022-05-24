Magical Benefits of charcoal for skin

Flawless skin



Worldwide cosmetic companies tend to use activated charcoal as an active ingredient. To begin with, it has got more strength, when it comes to oil control. Activated charcoal also helps in removing the dirt as well as dead skin cells from the deeper layers of the skin.

Treats Acne

We find Do it yourself products as well as homemade beauty product are made using activated charcoal.

-Activated charcoal absorbs the excess oil from the skin, thus unclogging the pores in turn, this is why, even the most acne products available commercially have activated charcoal in it.

-it helps maintain the Ph levels of the skin

-there are no acne and pimple scars left behind too.

Shrink pores

Large open pores are usually an open invitation to pathogenic bacteria, if they set in along with the dirt, grime and the infection, your skin would be infected and you would end up having pus, pustules, pimples, acne, blemishes and more.

Face packs and facial scrubs made using activated charcoal can help reduce the size of the pores, by deep cleaning them and closing them.

Treats Oily skin

Skin Experts would help in recommending the use activated charcoal-based face washes, cleansers, lotions and facial scrubs or masks to treat oily skin issues. Activated charcoal when it comes in touch the skin, it would go ahead and vacuum the dirt and grime out the skin. And this process would suck out the dirt and grime out of the skin. And this process would thus suck out the excess oil from the skin as well. In the end, you would have a look which is oil free and without an unhealthy greasy shine too.

Clear blackheads

Blackheads happen when the dirt and the grime or the dead skin cells enter the hair follicles or the pores and settle there. This does not allow the sebum to flow out and hence a mound is created. This why estheticians use face packs and scrubs made from activated charcoal. The activated charcoal vacuums suck out the dirt from the pores and offers it a deep cleansing treatment. This leaves behind soft, supple and clean skin with shrunken pores.

Clear blemishes

Another benefit of using the activated charcoal would be that, it offers your clear skin with no blemishes. If you do have scars as well as blemishes or dark sports, the right facial or face pack using the activated charcoal would help fade it away over the period of time.

Anti-aging

Activated charcoal can help deal with varied signs of aging by boosting blood circulation, enhancing collagen and elastin production. In turn, bringing down issues of aging such as skin wrinkles, discoloration and pigmentation, crow feel, fine lines etc.

Skin tightening and firming

The first signs of gaining seen apart from wrinkles and fine lines, would be the sagging of our skin. Activated charcoal has been recommended and used by skin aesthetician over decades for tighter and firmer skin to have.