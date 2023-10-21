Maha Ashtami 2023: Shardiya Navratri day 8 puja vidhi, muhurat, and significance

Maha Ashtami holds immense significance during Shardiya Navratri, especially as devotees celebrate the eighth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri. On this auspicious day falling on October 22, Sunday, let's delve into the rituals and blessings associated with Durga Ashtami.



MAHA ASHTAMI 2023: AUSPICIOUS TIME

Sandhi Puja, a pivotal moment during Durga Ashtami, commences at 07:34 PM and concludes at 08:22 PM. The Ashwin Shukla Ashtami Tithi extends from 9:53 PM on October 21, 2023, to 7:58 PM on October 22, 2023.

MAHA ASHTAMI 2023: DURGA ASHTAMI PUJA VIDHI

Begin your day with purity, taking a bath and donning clean attire. Offer white or red garments to Maa Durga, the latter being particularly auspicious. Adorn the deity idol with kumkum, roli, and fragrant flowers. Present a variety of sweets and fruits, five different types in total, to Mata Mahagauri. Engage in the sacred rituals of Ashtami worship, reciting the Goddess Mantra with unwavering devotion. Conclude the ceremony by performing aarti for Maa Gauri, offering her a bhog, and seeking forgiveness for any inadvertent errors.

MAHA ASHTAMI 2023: WISHES

• May your Durga Ashtami be filled with the abundant joy and heavenly blessings of Goddess Durga. Warmest regards to you!

• May Maa Durga shower upon you her blessings of power, knowledge, devotion, money, fame, health, and happiness.

• I pray for the well-being of your family, with Maa Durga bestowing her myriad blessings upon you. Cheers to Durga Ashtami!

• May Maa Durga, the embodiment of Shakti, arrive and bring an end to all suffering. Happy Durga Ashtami!

• On this wonderful day of Ashtami, dedicated to Mahagauri, may the Goddess fulfill all your wishes. • Wishing you happiness in every corner of your heart on this auspicious Durga Ashtami. Happy celebrations and best wishes to you!