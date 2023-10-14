Mahalaya 2023: When and Where to Listen to Mahishasuramardini? History and Significance

Mahalaya is an auspicious and significant day observed in Hindu culture, particularly in the Indian states of Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal. It marks the end of the Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, and the beginning of the Devi Paksha, announcing the Durga Puja festival. This year, Durga Puja will start on October 15 and end on October 24 with Vijaya Dashami.

When is Mahalaya 2023?

Mahalaya will be celebrated on October 14, 2023. To mark this auspicious occasion, you can start your day by immersing yourself in the enchanting chants of ‘Mahishasuramardini’.

When and Where to Listen to Mahisasuramardini?

This year, ‘Mahisasuramardini’ will be broadcast on October 14, from 4 am to 5:30 am on All India Radio (AIR). The program features the powerful narration of the story of Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura by Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

‘MahishasuraMardini’ is a compelling composition that includes Bengali devotional songs, classical music, and an acoustic melodrama. This program is also aired in Hindi, making it accessible to a diverse Indian audience. For those interested, the recital is available for both listening and viewing on Youtube.

Mahalaya: Meaning

The word “Mahalaya" is derived from Sanskrit, where “Maha" means great and “Alaya" means abode. It is believed in Hindu mythology that on this day, Goddess Durga begins her journey from her heavenly abode on Mount Kailash to Earth.

Mahalaya: History

Mahalaya is associated with the epic tale of Goddess Durga’s creation. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva combined their powers to create Goddess Durga. She was bestowed with divine strength and attributes to defeat the buffalo demon king, Mahishasura, who wreaked havoc in the celestial and mortal realms.

Mahalaya: Significance

On this day, people pay respects to their ancestors through rituals like Tarpan or Shraddha to bring them peace. In the morning, farewell rituals for ancestors are done, and in the evening, Goddess Durga is believed to come to Earth, symbolizing her presence and blessings for the upcoming festive season.

Mahalaya: Celebrations

In modern times, Mahalaya is celebrated with various rituals, prayers, and cultural performances. People wake up early in the morning to listen to the enchanting narration of the “Mahalaya Amavasya Tarpanam" and devotional hymns broadcasted on the radio or TV. It is a time when families come together to remember and pay homage to their ancestors, seeking their blessings for a prosperous life.