Maharatra Man Commutes o office on a Horse: Know the reason why?

Shaikh Yusuf, is a lab assistant in pharmacy college in Aurangabad, he brought this horse, as an alternative to petrol driven vehicles. Horse name is "jigar, it is 4-year-old, kathiawari horse, it costed him Rs.40,000. He brought this horse, during Covid-19 lockdown, the rising cost of fuel and the cost of maintaining this bike, was the reason sited by yusuf, to buy the horse. He added, that, riding horse keeps him healthy and he also offers rides to children.

However, not many netizens are not convinced with this decision. They feel buying petrol and maintaining the bike is lesser when caring for an animal.

Check the video of sheikh yusuf, riding horse to office

#WATCH Maharashtra | Aurangabad's Shaikh Yusuf commutes to work on his horse 'Jigar'. " I bought it during lockdown. My bike wasn't functioning, petrol prices had gone up & public transport wasn't plying. which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute," he said (14.3) pic.twitter.com/ae3xvK57qf — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Previous month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SMDC) has made it mandatory, to get a 3rd party insurance, akin to that of vehicles, for owners as well as caretakers of horses, mares or horse drawn buggies to be used for ceremonial purposes. The 3rd party insurance would ensure compensation in cases of any untoward incident such as loss life or property of these animals being used as personal or commercial purpose.

