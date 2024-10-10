Mahasaptami 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Wishes, and Rituals

Mahasaptami, observed on the seventh day of Navratri and the second day of Durga Puja, is a significant day for Maa Durga's devotees. In 2024, this special occasion coincides with Maha Ashtami, adding to the festivities.

Mahasaptami 2024: Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Mahasaptami and Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on October 10, 2024. The Saptami tithi lasts until 12:31 PM, after which the Ashtami begins. Key auspicious timings are as follows:

• Brahma Muhurat: 4:40 AM to 5:30 AM

• Pratah Sandhya: 5:05 AM to 6:19 AM

• Abhijit Muhurat: 11:45 AM to 12:31 PM

• Vijaya Muhurat: 2:04 PM to 2:50 PM

Additional timings include Rahu Kalam from 1:35 PM to 3:02 PM and Bhadra from 12:31 PM to 12:24 AM on October 11.

Mahasaptami 2024: Heartfelt Wishes to Share

• May the joy and blessings of Mahasaptami fill your life with peace and prosperity.

• May Maa Durga's divine presence bring you strength and success in all endeavours.

• Wishing you a spiritually enriching Mahasaptami filled with wisdom and happiness.

• On this auspicious day, may your heart be filled with love, joy, and peace.

• May this festive season bring unity, joy, and laughter to your home and heart.

Mahasaptami 2024: Significance and Rituals

Mahasaptami holds immense importance in Navratri and Durga Puja as devotees worship Maa Kalaratri, one of Maa Durga's powerful incarnations. Known as Goddess Shubhankari, she symbolizes the destruction of evil and the removal of darkness. Worshipping her is believed to eliminate the negative influence of Shani (Saturn) and bring peace to devotees' lives.

Key Rituals of Mahasaptami:

1. Navapatrika: Devotees tie together nine sacred plants (turmeric, bel, Ashoka, Jayanti, pomegranate, banana, paddy, colocasia, and arum) and bathe them in the Ganges before sunrise. These plants symbolize eight goddesses created by Maa Durga to fight the demon Mahishasura, with the ninth plant representing the goddess herself.

2. Mahasnan: A mirror is placed in front of Maa Durga’s idol, symbolizing her reflection. The mirror is then ritually bathed, representing the cleansing and worship of the goddess.

3. Pran Pratishtha: A pot filled with holy water is adorned with a coconut and five mango leaves and placed before the deity. A priest chants sacred hymns to invoke the goddess into the pot. The ritual concludes with the offering of 16 specific items to Maa Durga.

Mahasaptami is a time for devotees to seek the blessings of Maa Durga, celebrate her triumph over evil, and participate in the rich cultural traditions of Durga Puja.