Mahayana New Year, also known as Losar, is a significant Buddhist celebration observed in Mahayana Buddhist communities. The festival marks the beginning of the lunar New Year and is celebrated with various cultural and religious activities.

Mahayana Buddhists engage in prayers, rituals, and festive gatherings to usher in the New Year. Losar is a time for reflection, purification, and renewing commitments to Buddhist principles.

Families come together, offer prayers at monasteries, and engage in traditional customs. It is a joyous occasion symbolizing fresh beginnings, spiritual growth, and the pursuit of compassion and wisdom in the Mahayana Buddhist tradition.