Makar Sankranti 2024 5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Bathing In River Ganga

Getting ready for Makar Sankranti and planning to take a dip in the sacred Ganga? Here are 5 essential things to keep in mind before plunging into the holy waters.

1. Start with a cleanse: Before heading to the Ganga, cleanse yourself with pure water at home. This ritual purification sets the stage for the removal of sins during the Ganga bath.

2. Respect the Ganga: Considered the bestower of salvation and life, the Ganga should be treated with utmost respect. Avoid polluting the river by washing dirt or using soap during your bath.

3. Mind your waste: Be conscious of where your waste goes. Discarding urine and faeces into the Ganga, even unintentionally, not only contaminates the river but also has negative effects on human life.

4. Keep it clean: While bathing in the Ganga, refrain from washing body dirt into the river, and avoid washing the clothes worn after the bath in Ganga to prevent committing sins.

5. Say no to pollution: Dispose of puja materials and flower garlands responsibly. Avoid adding to pollution by keeping the Ganga free from any unnecessary waste.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated on January 15 this year, holds great significance in Hinduism. According to Vedic astrology, it marks the Sun's entry into Makar Rashi (Capricorn zodiac sign). Devotees believe that bathing in the Ganga on this day cleanses them of all sins.



If a river bath is not feasible, offering sesame laddus and khichdi to God is a highly significant alternative. Pandit Kalki Ram recommends a home bath using Ganga water and the tradition of offering water to the Sun.



This revered festival, deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, symbolizes relief from life's challenges and the commencement of Sun God's Uttarayan. Makar Sankranti encourages acts of charity and benevolence for virtuous outcomes.

