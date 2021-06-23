Make way for monsoon immunity boosters

I look forward to biting into a big juicy fruit and savor its flavors whenever I can. But as the rains coming knocking on our door step, many turn their back on our fleshy friends and make a nose dive for the fried pakodas and samosas. Not only is this detrimental for your heart health but a grave mistake in this current immunity crisis. No pills or potions can replace the immune protection that Nature has coveted for us. So keep aside your frying pans and make way for these monsoon immune boosters.

A peach of my heart

These cosmically crafted, fuzzy skinned delights are a delicious immunity booster. Antioxidant providing Vitamin A and C help reduce inflammation and protect from infection. Peaches are high on fiber and potassium, therefore ensuring digestive and cardiac health. Peaches contain compounds that help remove toxins from the body and are also anti-bacterial in nature. Warm stewed peaches on a cold rainy day is a treat.

Plum it up

Its irresistible tart flavor is not the only thing that has me asking for more. They fight cellular aging with an army of antioxidants including Vitamin C, Zinc and magnesium. They also act as best friends to your gut, giving you a squeaky clean digestive system which further boosts immunity.

Simply cherrific

Cherries always cheer me up with its numerous properties. Low in calorie but high on potassium this is great for those suffering from hypertension and related illnesses. Armed with anti-oxidants like beta-carotene these help build immunity and decrease uric acid levels.

Apple of my eye

You may consider it the plain Jane of fruits as it's probably sitting in your fruit basket all year round. But this is the real season for apples. When eaten in-season there are higher chances of fruits being preservative free and it is best eaten before noon time. Don't let its humble existence fool you.It's packed withanti-oxidants, Vitamin C and fibre- all of which help boost brain, heart and immune function.

Jamm in to the Jamun tune

Not many know that these purple gems contain immune warriors- Vitamin C and Iron. Not only do jamunsleave you with sufficient hemoglobin levels but also with infection fighting anti-oxidants. If you are suffering from diabetes, this fruit is excellent for you to consume as it has the ability to reduce sugar in your blood.

I find it amazing how a seasonal fruit salad, smoothie or stand-alone fruit can be your immune protection for this season. So what are waiting for? Go relish on these fruits now!