Make your home more pleasant in Monsoon

Monsoon looks very pleasant, dreamy, and lovely also equates to muddy, shoddy, sloshy, and sloppy. A heavy rain leaves the house in heavy need of primping and preening. Everyone should be careful of muddy footprints, damp interiors, musty air, leaky ceilings, and peeling walls. Keeping the home clean during the monsoons is important for the health and hygiene of the entire family. Here are some tips for effective house cleaning in monsoons.

Keep your house away from leaks



If there are existing cracks on the roof and walls, the monsoons could make them worse and could lead to dampness that becomes a breeding ground for moss and fungus. To safeguard the house, paint the walls with a waterproofing coat. Check the rain pipes for blockages so that the water doesn't stagnate there instead of flowing from the roof to the ground.

Keep away your carpets



It is better to roll away all the rugs and carpets during rainy seasons. This small change will prevent them from getting damp and also protect them from muddy footprints. If they cannot be taken off, then just make sure you vacuum them every day.

Keep the furniture far from doors and windows



Move all wooden furniture a couple of inches away from windows and doors. Hold off on getting any new woodwork done till the monsoon season is over. Naphthalene balls can be used in cupboards to help absorb some moisture and keep the clothes fresh. Fresh Neem leaves also helps to avoid dampness and banish the musty smell. The leaves will also keep silverfish away. You can also place some cloves in between your clothes.

Dry your clothes under fan

One of the biggest problems during the monsoons is that the clothes cannot be dried outside. While an indoor rack under the fan might be okay for the clothes, linens, and sheets need proper care so they don't get damaged by moisture. If not dried completely, they can smell bad. Get them periodically dry cleaned to keep them looking good and smelling fresh.