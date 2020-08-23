Make your WFH hours happy, positive

During a time when we are all locked up in our houses for more than 5 months now, it has become very important to have positive and happy environment to make our work easier

A beautifully curated workspace in your home inspires you to keep going every day during this unfortunate lockdown period. Your workspace should be a reflection of who you are and what you love.

It is important to surround yourself with things and people that spark positivity and make you happy. Here are a few tips that worked for me in the last few months:

Keep it clean and simple

It is important to get into a ritual of organising your work desk. If you organise it well before to get into the hustle, it keeps your mind clear and increases productivity throughout the day.

Keep books or inspiring references around

Whatever field you are in, it always helps to keep elements that you can dive into during short breaks. The screen time massively has increased for all of us, it's good to turn to traditional reading material for an hour or so during the day.

Stay hydrated

Keep a quick snack or a beverage. I love keeping a jar full of my favourite green tea bags and a healthy snack bar, so I can get a boost of refreshment in between meals at my table.

Keep soothing elements on your desk

I love keeping scented candles, essential oil drops in a diffuser or just simple art material, so whenever I want to switch from the monotonous schedule, I take 15 minutes to dive into guided meditation or do some random art.

It is important not just to decorate your workspace but to create a meaningful arrangement that promotes your growth. It is our new normal and we must make it as positive as possible. It should be something we look forward to every single day!