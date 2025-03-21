Mammootty’s health rumors dismissed: Actor on vacation, not undergoing treatment

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has found himself at the center of unfounded rumors regarding his health. Speculation arose in the film industry that the veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer and had put his projects on hold for treatment. However, these claims have been firmly denied by his team.

The rumors gained traction after Mammootty took a temporary break from work, sparking concern among his fans and well-wishers. Social media was flooded with inquiries about his health, with many expressing their worries over the alleged illness.

Clarifying the situation, Mammootty’s team released an official statement dismissing the rumors. “It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break, he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal,” the statement read.

The actor is currently focused on his upcoming project Bazooka, which is set to release on April 10, 2025. With his team putting all speculation to rest, Mammootty’s fans can look forward to his return to the silver screen without any concern over his health.