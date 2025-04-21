Meghna Singh’s Grand Starry Wedding

After days of celebration soaked in music, tradition, and heartfelt moments, Seema Singh & Family brought the curtain down on her daughter Meghna Singh’s wedding festivities with a grand wedding ceremony that was equal parts regal and emotional.

Held in Mumbai, the ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries, spiritual figures, and Bollywood stalwarts, as Meghna Singh tied the knot with Shantanu Choudhary in a beautifully orchestrated ceremony that reflected elegance, culture, and personal warmth.

The guest list included prominent political leaders such as Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Giriraj Singh, Ashish Shelar, and Aaditya Thackeray, who were seen extending their blessings and congratulating the family on the joyous occasion.

The gathering was further elevated by the presence of Jaya Kishori, whose spiritual presence and words of blessing added a deeply personal and sacred touch to the ceremony. Her arrival was met with reverence, as she spent time with the couple and the family, offering heartfelt wishes for their journey ahead.

On the entertainment front, the wedding wasn’t short of star power. Esteemed actor Anupam Kher, along with Darshan Kumar, Samreen Kaur, Nupur Sanon, and Rupali Ganguly, all graced the celebration, making it an evening to remember. Their presence brought a vibrant cinematic energy, blending seamlessly with the emotion and tradition of the occasion.

Bride Meghna Singh looked resplendent in her bridal finery, a perfect balance of contemporary grace and traditional elegance. Groom Shantanu Choudhary stood tall beside her, equally regal, as they exchanged vows and rituals in the presence of loved ones and luminaries alike.

At the heart of it all was Seema Singh, radiant with pride and joy. From hosting an unforgettable Sangeet and Mehendi to bringing together dignitaries and stars for the big day, she ensured every moment was steeped in love, tradition, and unforgettable memories.

This was more than a wedding—it was a celebration of legacy, love, and the bonds that bring people together. With the blessings of leaders, the grace of saints, and the sparkle of stars, Seema Singh gave her daughter the send-off dreams are made of.



