Milind Soman on Wellness and his association with Healthy Master

Speaking exclusively to The Hans India, actor and fitness icon Milind Soman talks about his association with homegrown clean snacking brand ‘Healthy Master’ and his belief that wellness is shaped by everyday choices. He shares insights from his health journey, the importance of clean, honest nutrition, and why mindful snacking matters today. Founded by Shivali Garg and led by Tarun Agrawal, Healthy Master focuses on ingredient-first choices to reshape everyday eating habits in Indian households.

You have long been a strong advocate of fitness and mindful living. What drew you to associate with Healthy Master, and how does the brand align with your personal philosophy on clean and sustainable nutrition?

I have always believed that fitness is built through consistency, not shortcuts. Over the years, I have learnt that you simply cannot outrun bad habits, especially when it comes to food. What you put into your body every day has a far greater impact than any intense workout you do once in a while. That’s why my approach to health has always been simple, honest, and sustainable.

What truly drew me to Healthy Master was their clarity of purpose. They are not trying to create a ‘health fad’ or sell quick fixes. Instead, they are focused on refining everyday Indian snacks (foods we already love) and making them cleaner and more nourishing by using real ingredients like millets, baked grains, nuts, and seeds. The emphasis is on thoughtful, everyday choices rather than exaggerated claims or short-term solutions. That aligns very naturally with how I eat, train, and live my life.

⁠In a market crowded with processed snacks, what role do you believe clean, ingredient-conscious snacking plays in shaping healthier daily habits for Indians today?

Snacking is deeply ingrained in our daily routines, like, during tea breaks, between meetings, while travelling, or even late at night. It’s unrealistic to expect people to stop snacking altogether. The real change needs to come from shifting the mindset from mindless eating to mindful choices.

When snacks are made with clean, recognisable ingredients, they stop being a guilty indulgence and start becoming a legitimate source of nourishment. Ingredient-conscious snacking helps people build better habits without feeling restricted or deprived. This is especially important in India, where food is emotional and social. Sustainable health doesn’t come from extremes; it comes from making slightly better choices every single day.

Your fitness journey has inspired millions across age groups. What simple lifestyle or nutrition shifts would you recommend for people looking to stay fit despite busy, high-stress routines?

People often overcomplicate fitness, especially when life gets busy. In reality, the basics matter far more than we realise. Move your body every day, even if it’s just a walk, a swim, or a short run. Consistency beats intensity every time.

From a nutrition perspective, eat food that you recognise and trust. If the ingredient list is long and confusing, it’s probably not meant for your body. Stay hydrated, prioritise sleep, and understand that rest and movement are equally important. You don’t need complicated routines or expensive solutions; what you need is discipline, balance, and respect for your body over the long term.

Beyond brand associations, you continue to remain deeply engaged with wellness initiatives and endurance challenges. Could you share some of your recent projects or causes that are close to your heart?

I continue to focus on endurance, longevity, and encouraging people to stay active regardless of age. A cause that has remained especially close to my heart over the years is Pinkathon, a women’s run that was started to inspire and empower women to prioritise fitness and health. What began as a simple idea has grown into a movement that brings women of all ages together, encouraging them to embrace an active lifestyle with confidence and consistency.

Alongside this, I remain deeply invested in promoting running, swimming, and other forms of endurance-based activity that highlight the importance of long-term physical and mental resilience. My aim has always been to show that fitness is not about chasing youth or aesthetics, but about building strength, balance, and energy for life. Any initiative that helps people move better, feel stronger, and live more mindfully is something I am genuinely committed to supporting.

As a public figure influencing health conversations in India, how do you see the responsibility of celebrities in promoting authentic wellness narratives rather than short-term fitness trends?

Celebrities, like everyone else, have a responsibility to be honest and responsible when they speak about health. Wellness is not about six-week transformations, crash diets, or quick fixes; it’s about habits you can sustain for decades. Promoting unrealistic standards or shortcuts can do more harm than good.

I believe in advocating a balanced, realistic approach to health, one that people can actually follow in their everyday lives. If public figures focus on consistency, discipline, and mindful choices instead of dramatic results, we help create a healthier culture overall. Authentic wellness is not glamorous, but it works, and that’s the message worth sharing.



