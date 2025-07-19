Monsoon Digestion Woes? Skip These Everyday Foods to Stay Healthy

While the monsoon season brings much-needed relief from scorching summer heat, it also heightens the risk of digestive distress. Rising humidity and stagnant water during this time create a perfect storm for bacterial growth, leading to food and water contamination. The result? A surge in digestive problems like bloating, stomach infections, and poor gut health.

This rainy season, health experts urge everyone to be extra cautious about food choices. With the body's digestive fire naturally weakened due to the damp weather, it's best to avoid certain foods that are harder to digest or likely to carry harmful pathogens. Here’s a look at common culprits you should steer clear of to maintain digestive wellness during monsoon.

1. Leafy Greens

Green vegetables like spinach and methi, while generally healthy, are prone to contamination during monsoon due to muddy fields and unhygienic washing. If not cleaned thoroughly or cooked well, they can carry microbes that cause diarrhoea and indigestion. Skip raw salads and stick to well-cooked versions instead.

2. Street Food

Tempting as those roadside chaats and samosas might be, street food is one of the biggest threats to gut health during the rainy season. Often made using contaminated water and stored in open conditions, these snacks can harbour bacteria and lead to stomach infections.

3. Fried Foods

Rainy weather and crispy pakoras go hand in hand—but indulging in fried snacks could worsen your digestive health. The oil used is often reused, breaking down into toxic compounds that irritate the stomach and may even trigger allergies.

4. Curd and Buttermilk

While these probiotic-rich dairy items are usually good for digestion, their natural cooling effect can sometimes lead to cold, congestion, and indigestion when consumed during monsoon—particularly for those with weak immunity. Warm alternatives like ginger tea or soups are better choices.

5. Raw Sprouts

A favourite among fitness lovers, raw sprouts are not ideal during monsoon. The moist environment promotes bacterial growth on these high-protein foods. Lightly steaming or sautéing them makes them safer and easier on the stomach.

6. Legumes

Protein-dense foods like kidney beans (rajma) and chickpeas (chana) take longer to digest and can cause gas, bloating, and fermentation in the gut. It's best to reduce intake or pair them with digestion-friendly spices like cumin or hing.

7. Pre-Cut Fruits

Fruits that are pre-cut and sold uncovered can quickly become breeding grounds for bacteria and fungi in humid air. Instead, opt for whole fruits, wash them thoroughly at home, and cut just before eating to stay safe.

Takeaway:This monsoon, focus on freshly cooked, warm, and easily digestible meals. Practising mindful eating and avoiding high-risk foods can go a long way in keeping your digestive system happy and infection-free.