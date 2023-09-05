Mother Teresa’s 26th Death Anniversary: A Life Devoted to Compassion and Service

MOTHER TERESA'S 26TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY : Mother Teresa, a name synonymous with compassion and selfless service, is remembered and celebrated today on her death anniversary, September 5. Her life was a testament to the power of love and compassion. Her journey from a small town in the Balkans to the heart of India's slums is an extraordinary story of dedication and altruism. She passed away on September 5, 1997, at the age of 87. She was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016.

We remember her as a beacon of hope, a symbol of goodness, and an inspiration to all who seek to make the world a better place through love and service. Her legacy continues to remind us that each of us has the ability to bring light into the lives of those in need and make the world a more compassionate and caring place.

EARLY LIFE AND CALLING

She was born on August 26, 1910 in Skopje, then part of the Ottoman Empire and now North Macedonia, Mother Teresa was baptized Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu. Her parents, Nikola and Dranafile Bojaxhiu, instilled in her strong values and a deep sense of empathy for those less fortunate. It was during her early years that she felt the call to serve humanity and she dedicated her life to this purpose.

THE TRIP TO INDIA

In 1928, at the age of 18, Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu left her home and her family to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland. She learned English and eventually became a teacher in Darjeeling. It was in Calcutta (now Calcutta) where she received what she described as a “call within a call” from God to serve the poorest of the poor. In 1948, she left the convent and began her mission in the slums of Calcutta.

FOUNDATION OF THE MISSIONARIES OF CHARITY

Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950, a congregation dedicated to serving the destitute and dying. She began her work in a small school, teaching children from the slums, and soon expanded her efforts to include caring for the sick and destitute. Her simple blue and white sari became a symbol of her dedication to the poor.

CHARITY WORK IN INDIA

The Missionaries of Charity quickly expanded their work throughout India. They opened orphanages, leprosy clinics, hospices, and homes for those suffering from tuberculosis and other diseases. Mother Teresa and her sisters became known for their unwavering commitment to the most marginalized and vulnerable members of society.

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION AND NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

Mother Teresa's work attracted international attention and recognition. In 1979, she received the Nobel Peace Prize for her "work undertaken in the fight to overcome poverty and misery, which also constitutes a threat to peace." Despite her fame and recognition, she remained humble and focused on her mission.

IMPACT AND LEGACY

Throughout her life, Mother Teresa's tireless efforts and unwavering love touched countless lives. She inspired people of all backgrounds to join her in serving the poor and downtrodden. Her legacy continues through the Missionaries of Charity, which operates in more than 130 countries.

DEATH AND BEATIFICATION

On September 5, 1997, Mother Teresa passed away in Calcutta at the age of 87. Her death marked the end of an era, but her legacy of compassion and service lives on. In 2003, she was beatified by the Catholic Church, a significant step toward her sainthood.

HOLINESS

On September 4, 2016, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa and officially declared her a saint of the Roman Catholic Church. This recognition was a testament to her lifelong devotion to the poor and her unwavering faith.

TOP 10 QUOTES FROM MOTHER TERESA

1. Spread love wherever you go. May no one ever come to you without leaving happier.

2. If you can't feed a hundred people, feed just one.

3. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do little things with great love.

4. Peace begins with a smile.

5. Don't wait for leaders; do it alone, person by person.

6. Kind words may be short and easy to say, but their echoes are truly endless.

7. The greatest science in the world, in heaven and on earth, is love.

8. It is not about how much we give but about how much love we put into giving.

9. I alone cannot change the world, but I can throw a stone on the waters to create many ripples.

10. Intense love does not measure; just give.