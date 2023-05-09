Mother’s Day 2023: Perfect Gifts to the New Mom to make her Feel Special

20 best gifts for the new Mom to make her feel special and loved



1. Nursing Pillow: There is nothing like a comforting pillow for the baby and mom. It helps the mom relax her back and provides a soft cushion and good support for the baby.

2. Nursing Scarf: This scarf serves more than one purpose, perfect for the multitasking moms, who love style and privacy. The scarf can be converted into a full-length nursing wrap with a few snaps.

3. Baby Monitor: after nine months of gestation and long hours of labor, all the mother needs is uninterrupted sleep. A baby monitor can help the mom keep a check on her baby while gets her

4. A spa Day: A new mom has got physical stress, which include body pains. Every inch of her body aches and there is nothing like a massage to help her relax. Pamper her with a relaxing day at her favourite spa.

5. Cotton pyjamas: Post delivery, a new mom is the most likely to spend the 1st six months in her pyjamas, as they are super comfortable gift her a soft cotton set of dark printed pajamas that she can live in and also step out in.

6. A smoothing Scrub: During the pregnancy the skin might lose its glow. A Smoothing scrub, with sweet, fruit flavours can help her regain glowing skin. Just ensure that products are natural and chemical-free.

7. Necklace jewellery and women are best friends. She would not mind have more even when she has enough of them. A nice shining necklace with a gold or silver pendant can be great addition to her collection.

8. Family photo shoot: Schedule for a photo shoot with the baby before they turn older. The mother would definitely cherish these memories forever.

9. T-shirt: A plain T-shirt with printed text such as “My new name is Mommy” it can be the coolest gift which you can give her. You can personalize the text with you with your own witty mommy stuff.

10. Baby essential basket: it can contain a baby towel, washcloths, bibs, socks, mittens, baby soap and shampoos.

11. Emergency basket: This is called so as it has all the items that could be used during an emergency-baby thermometer, medicine dispensers, baby suction bulb, baby pain medications, and cute rubber duck to top the basket. We always hope, the new mom, does not need this, but it is good to have in case of any emergency, especially while travelling with the baby.

12. Food basket: A basket of full of nuts, energy bars, crackers and easy to eat snacks, would make her to have few healthy snacks. Just right for mom who are pressed for the time to prepare meals.

13. Baby record book: help the mother record all the sweet moments, which she has with the baby such as baby’s first smile, first roll-over and more. The book would help the new mom make a note of them along with the pictures.

14. Cold press juicer: A new mom require nutrition, a juicer can come handy to make a quick glass of fresh juice, hence make sure give a product which easy to clean and one that ease her routine.

15. Postpartum girdle: Save the new mom from postpartum depression by gifting her with a postpartum girdle/shape-wear. It can help het get back to shape and make her feel better without hurting her.

16. Book on motherhood: There are plenty of books, which can help the mother learn more about the parenting. You could choose a book, which best suits her priorities.

17. Yoga mat: if she has not tried the prenatal yoga, urge her to take up the postpartum yoga by gifting a yoga mat.

18. Baby sling: Sling or wrap can encourage the new mom to do the light household chores while having the baby close to her.

19. Herbal tea bags: Herbal tea help the new mom to relax and also increase the breast milk production.

20. Toys: You can grab few toys, such as rattle, rubber ducks, squeaky toys, for the little one. You can also take toys made of soft toys, like teddy bear and so on.