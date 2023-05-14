May 14, 1914: The first Mother’s Day was observed in England in the 17th century on a day known as “Mothering Sunday.” The fourth Sunday of Lent was traditionally honoured as a religious holiday. People would visit their “mother church” and spend time with their families on this day. It eventually changed into a time when mothers are honoured by receiving flowers and small gifts. The modern Mother’s Day as we know it today was popularized in the early 20th century by Anna Jarvis, an American activist. Jarvis campaigned for a national day to honor mothers as a way to express gratitude for their selfless dedication. Her efforts resulted in President Woodrow Wilson proclaiming the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914.

Since that time, Mother’s Day is a widely observed holiday in many nations. It’s a moment to show our mothers, grandmothers, and other mother figures how much we love and appreciate them. By sending cards, flowers, and gifts, as well as by spending time together, people honour their mothers.