Muharram 2020: 'Ashura' the tenth day of the first Islamic month

Muharram 2020: Muharram the first month in the Islamic calendar or the Hijri calendar, Muharram is considered as the second holiest month for Muslims across the globe. The day is also famous as Al Hijri or the Islamic New Year. This day also marks the journey of Prophet Mohammad from Mecca to Medina.

All about Ashura

Based on the moon sighting, Ashura is on 30 August in India, the tenth day of Muharram. The word Muharram means 'forbidden' or 'prohibited'. Muslims across the globe are prohibited from participating in activities like warfare and spend their time in prayer and reflection.

Muharram 10th day is marked as Ashura by Muslims all around the world. Muslims fast remembering the day Noah left the Ark. Shia Muslims avoid attending celebrating occasions, honouring the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

On this day of Ashura, Shia Muslims, mourn the martyrdom of Hussain in 680 AD at Karbala in modern-day Iraq. Shia men and women dressed in black take out processions through the streets beating their chests and chanting "Ya Hussain" or "Ya Ali". Some even imitate Hussain's suffering by whipping themselves. Many pilgrims visit the Husayn ibn Ali tomb in Karbala to pay homage to him.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, public gatherings on the day of Ashura shall not take place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Muslims across the globe observe fast on this day, which is not 'farz' (obligatory) but 'sunnah' as Prophet Mohammad observed Roza on this day after Prophet Musa according to the Sunni tradition. Muslims also recite verses from the Holy Quran, offer prayers.