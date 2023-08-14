From Innocence to Inspiration: A Journey of Nurturing Patriotism

My memories of Independence Day are linked to my studies in Eluru district. I attended Saraswati Girls School, which offered classes up to the eighth standard. Nestled alongside the tranquil waters of Badeti Park, adjacent to a serene canal, stood our school. It was a unique sight with its bamboo grill structure, allowing the gentle breeze from the canal to waft through. A wall separated the school from the canal. Between the bamboo grills, my fellow classmates and I cultivated a small garden within the canal, using the waters of Narasimhaswamy. Amidst the canal’s waters, I vividly recall the resilient laborers who tirelessly towed substantial boats, their robust voices harmonising in song. Their exertion left a lasting impression on my young eyes.

While my eyes appeared attentive to the teacher's instruction, they were often drawn to the canal and the delicate pink flowers adorning the garden.

Our school was under the guidance of Principal Sri Garikipati Srirammurthy, who, along with his brothers Subbarao and Suryanarayana, steered its course. Noteworthy figures like Nancharamma, Tulsamma, and Maryboy were also integral parts of the school. We were fortunate to have teachers like Moses Garani.

These teachers had lived through the era of British rule, having experienced its challenges firsthand. They actively participated in the freedom movement and endured imprisonment during this pivotal period. The Garikipati teachers, enriched by their extensive life experiences, not only shared their arduous journey but also left an indelible mark on our young hearts.

I distinctly recall a particular instance when the teacher passionately spoke about Gandhi and his unwavering commitment to community service, particularly his emphasis on “Safai” (cleanliness). This moment deeply moved me and left a lasting impression.

I, too, harbored a strong desire to contribute to my country. Each day, I would approach the senior master with the same question: “Sir, how can I engage in national service?” Observing my innocent, plump, and endearing demeanor, he would respond with an affectionate smile before heading into the classrooms.

However, there came a day when frustration got the better of me, and I confronted him. In response, he sternly advised, “Tomorrow morning, begin by sweeping the doorstep of your own home!”

Anticipation filled my night as I awaited the break of dawn. When morning finally arrived, I retrieved the broom from its resting place by the doorway. I commenced sweeping the adjacent area, somewhat uncertain of the correct approach. As I carried out my task, a neighbor passing by offered guidance, suggesting that dampening the streets would yield better results. Heeding her advice, I began to clean the pavement.

However, in the midst of my efforts, my sister intervened. She kindly ushered me indoors, explaining that my actions weren't necessary. I stood there, perplexed and bewildered, attempting to explain that I was merely following instructions and hadn’t comprehended the full context. Alas, my words seemed to fall on deaf ears.

On that particular day, the master inquired, “What is it, Amma Revathi?” With a hint of amusement, he went on to explain that obstacles might arise, yet that shouldn’t deter us from pursuing our noble aspirations. He emphasized that determination and perseverance could lead us to achieve our desired goals.

I listened intently to his wisdom as I sat in the classroom, my innocence untarnished. This incident took place when I was in the third grade.

The 15th of August holds great significance as a major festival for all of us children. The school would come alive with vibrant decorations, adorned with colorful garlands. Elaborate mango arches were erected, and meticulous arrangements were made to raise the flag in the enchanting pink school garden.

Under the guidance of my teacher, Nancharamma, we diligently practiced the national anthems and rehearsed small plays. The preparations were intense but invigorating, culminating in a spectacular and memorable day.