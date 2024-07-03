Nag Panchami 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance

The month of Shravan is of immense religious importance in Sanatan Dharma, primarily dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Among the various festivals celebrated during this month, Nag Panchami holds a special place. It falls on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan, and devotees believe that worshipping the serpent god on this day can bring significant benefits and alleviate various life problems. Many also observe a fast on this auspicious occasion.

Observing Nag Panchami Vrat

Fasting and reciting the Vrat Katha on Nag Panchami is believed to bring happiness and prosperity. To understand the exact date, auspicious times, and method of worship, we turn to insights from Ujjain’s Pandit Anand Bhardwaj.

According to the Vedic calendar, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan will commence on August 9 at 12:36 am and conclude on August 10 at 03:14 am.

Rituals and Method of Worship

On the day of Panchami Tithi in Shravan Shukla Paksha, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, meditate, and take a vow to fast. The puja involves placing a picture or clay idol of the snake deity on a clean stool. Offerings to the deity include turmeric, roli, rice, flowers, and a mixture of milk, ghee, and sugar. After these offerings, devotees listen to the Nag Panchami Vrat Katha and conclude the puja with an Aarti.

Mythological Significance and Stories

The Nag Panchami Story from the Purana

According to this Purana, Sumantu Muni narrated the story of Nag Panchami to Shatanik Raja. In the Nag Lok, a grand festival is celebrated on the fifth day of Shravan Shukla Paksha. On this Panchami Tithi, it is believed that bathing snakes with cow’s milk protects one's family from snake-related dangers and eliminates the fear of snakes among family members. Additionally, it is thought to provide relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh.

The Story of Janmejaya’s Nag Yagya from the Mahabharata

Another significant tale is from the Mahabharata, where Janmejaya performed a Nag Yagya, during which many large and fierce snakes were summoned into the fire and began burning. A Brahmin named Aastik intervened, stopping the yagya and saving the snakes. This intervention took place on Panchami Tithi, further highlighting the significance of this day.

By following these rituals and understanding the historical and mythological contexts, devotees can fully appreciate the importance of Nag Panchami in Sanatan Dharma.