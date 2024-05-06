Namrata Sheth embraces minimalism in summer skincare and fitness

As the scorching summer heat takes its toll, actress Namrata Sheth believes in the mantra of "less is more" when it comes to skincare and makeup. Renowned for her work in the web series 'Karmma Calling', Namrata shared her summer skincare, haircare regime, and fitness mantra.





"My skincare regime for summer is to try and do as little as possible," Namrata revealed, emphasizing the importance of keeping the skin hydrated with lightweight serums and sunscreen to shield from the harsh sun. "Less is more," she added, advocating for avoiding heavy makeup and layering of products during the summer months.



Namrata also shared her DIY skincare routine, which includes using cooling ingredients like grated cucumber mixed with yogurt for a refreshing face mask. She highlighted the effectiveness of natural remedies passed down through generations, such as ubtans, and emphasized the importance of staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

However, the actress acknowledged the unavoidable heat damage to her hair due to shooting schedules. To combat this, Namrata prioritizes monthly hair spa treatments to balance the heat exposure. At home, she opts for scalp oils known for hair growth and repair and indulges in deep conditioning treatments to maintain hair health.

When it comes to fitness, Namrata believes in staying active every day, even if it's just a short walk. She starts her day with meditation for mental clarity and follows it up with various fitness activities like gym sessions, dance classes, or boxing to keep her body active and energized.

Namrata's approach to summer skincare and fitness reflects a holistic and balanced lifestyle, prioritizing hydration, natural remedies, and regular physical activity to stay healthy and radiant even in the sweltering heat.