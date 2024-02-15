Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance of the day

Narmada Jayanti marks the auspicious occasion of the birth of the revered Narmada River, a significant festival in Hindu culture. Celebrated annually on Shukla Paksha Saptami in the Magha month of the Hindu lunar calendar, it holds deep spiritual significance for devotees who believe in the river's ability to bring prosperity and serenity into their lives. The festivities center around Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the source of the Narmada River, drawing thousands of devotees to its ghats for rituals and prayers.

Date and Puja Timings

In 2024, Narmada Jayanti falls on Friday, February 16. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the puja are as follows:

• Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:12 AM on February 15, 2024

• Saptami Tithi Ends - 08:54 AM on February 16, 2024

History of Narmada Jayanti

The origins of Narmada Jayanti are steeped in Hindu mythology, particularly the legends surrounding the creation of the Narmada River. One such myth involves Lord Shiva's divine intervention to create the river during a battle with demons, purifying the celestial beings known as devas. The river's name, Narmada, meaning "happy giver," signifies its role in bestowing happiness upon those who venerate it.

Another legend tells of Narmada's birth from Lord Shiva's sweat during his meditation, her beauty leaving even Shiva and Parvati awestruck. In yet another version, Narmada emerges as a divine lady on Mount Maikhal, bestowed with blessings by Lord Shiva himself after years of penance.

Significance of Narmada Jayanti

The Narmada River holds immense religious significance among India's major rivers, believed to grant spiritual purification and liberation to devotees who bathe and worship in its waters. According to the Vishnu Purana, bathing in the Narmada and offering prayers ensures freedom from sins and diseases, akin to the revered Ganges River. Narmada Jayanti serves as a time for devotees to deepen their connection with the divine through rituals, prayers, and unwavering devotion, transcending mere celebration to a profound spiritual experience.