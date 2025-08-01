  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Narsingh Marks 62nd Anniversary with Grand Sale Celebration

Narsingh Marks 62nd Anniversary with Grand Sale Celebration
x
Highlights

Narsingh, a legacy brand since 1964, celebrated the roaring success of its 62nd Anniversary Sale with record-breaking footfall and enthusiastic customer response.

Narsingh, a legacy brand since 1964, celebrated the roaring success of its 62nd Anniversary Sale with record-breaking footfall and enthusiastic customer response. Held at the Kukatpally showroom, the event featured special discounts and a stunning showcase of sarees, lehengas, and festive wear.

Actress Varshini Sounderajan, Miss India Telangana 2023 Urmila Chauhan, and prominent fashion influencers added glamour to the occasion. MD Sanjay Singhania expressed heartfelt gratitude to loyal customers for their continued trust and support.

The anniversary celebration stood as a testament to Narsingh’s enduring popularity and commitment to offering timeless fashion with unmatched value.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick