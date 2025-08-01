Narsingh Marks 62nd Anniversary with Grand Sale Celebration

Narsingh, a legacy brand since 1964, celebrated the roaring success of its 62nd Anniversary Sale with record-breaking footfall and enthusiastic customer response. Held at the Kukatpally showroom, the event featured special discounts and a stunning showcase of sarees, lehengas, and festive wear.

Actress Varshini Sounderajan, Miss India Telangana 2023 Urmila Chauhan, and prominent fashion influencers added glamour to the occasion. MD Sanjay Singhania expressed heartfelt gratitude to loyal customers for their continued trust and support.

The anniversary celebration stood as a testament to Narsingh’s enduring popularity and commitment to offering timeless fashion with unmatched value.