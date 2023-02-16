ALMONDS, a bite-sized little nut common in trail mix and other breakfast and snack recipes. More likely than not, you've tried an almond before. But,did you know there is an entire day devoted to the celebration of almonds?!

National Almond Day is a reason for foodies to celebrate! Today, almonds symbolize a variety of things. The Bible tells the story of the rod that blossomed and bore almonds, making them a divine religious symbol. Th e early Romans gift ed almonds to family and friends as fertility charms.

These gift s were typically given at weddings. Today, sugared or frosted almonds are oft en given at American weddings to guests as a sign of happiness, wealth, and good fortune