National And International Days Of July 2021

1st July – National Doctor's Day

Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1st in India to honour the importance of doctors in our lives. The medical business and its advances are also commemorated on this day.

1st July – National Postal Worker Day

Every year on July 1st, National Postal Worker Day honours and thanks to all men and women who work tirelessly to deliver our mail and deliveries.

1st July – Canada Day

The 1st of July is designated as a statutory holiday in Canada. On this day in 1867, the British North American provinces were united in a federation known as Canada for the first time.

1st July - Chartered Accountants Day

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was founded on July 1, 1949, and this day is celebrated as Chartered Accountants Day in India. It is the world's second-largest professional accounting and finance organisation.

1 July - National U.S. Postage Stamp Day

National U.S. Postage Stamp Day commemorated to recognise the existence of postage stamps, which are used to mail letters, and to honour the great work of all philatelists.

1st July - National Gingersnap Day

The day is observed to commemorate the sweet and savoury food. It's a sweet and spicy mix. They are lower in calories than other cookies, making them a healthier alternative.

2nd July - World UFO Day

On July 2nd, the world commemorates World UFO Day. Haktan Akdogan, a UFO hunter, formed the organisation. In 2001, the first World UFO Day was observed, encouraging people to examine the skies for unusual flying objects.

2nd July - National Anisette Day

The Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and French celebrate National Anisette Day. It is an anise-flavoured liquor made by distilling aniseed and sometimes sweetened.

3rd July - National Fried Clam Day

On July 3rd, National Fried Clam Day is observed. Deep-frying clams after coating them in bread crumbs and stripping them further is referred to as fried clam. This is how fried crumbs are traditionally made.

4 July - Independence Day USA

The 4th of July is America's Independence Day. The Fourth of July is another name for Independence Day in the United States. The Declaration of Independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain was adopted on this day in 1776.

6 July - World Zoonoses Day

The day is commemorated to raise public awareness of the problem and to teach people how to respond appropriately. On July 6, 1885, Louis Pasteur provided the first immunisation against a zoonotic disease.

11 July - World Population Day

The day is marked to draw attention to the urgency and significance of population issues.

11 July - National 7-Eleven Day

Every year on July 11th, National 7-Eleven Day is celebrated. Customers can get special bargains at 7-Eleven convenience outlets on this day. It rewards its clients in a number of ways every year.

12 July - National Simplicity Day

On the 12th of July, National Simplicity Day is commemorated to honour Henry David Thoreau, an author, philosopher, historian, tax resister, abolitionist, development critic, surveyor, and major transcendentalist who lived during the American Revolution. He was essentially a proponent of living a simple lifestyle.

12 July - Paper Bag Day

Paper Bag Day is commemorated to honour the significance of a paper bag creation that we often overlook. A schoolteacher named Francis Wolle invented the first mass-production paper bag machine in 1852.

14 July - Bastille Day or French National Day

Bastille Day is commemorated. This day commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which was a watershed moment in the French Revolution.

15 July: World Youth Skills Day

This day is commemorated to promote awareness about the importance of technical, vocational, and other skills development in both local and global economies.

17 July - World Day for International Justice

The 17th of July is designated as World Day for International Justice. It's also known as International Justice Day or Day of International Criminal Justice. It honours the emergence of a global criminal justice system.

17 July - World Emoji Day

Since 2014, the 17th of July has been designated as World Emoji Day. The day is commemorated in order to represent an idea or sentiment using technological methods.

18 July - International Nelson Mandela Day

Nelson Mandela Day is commemorated. The day honours Nelson Mandela's life and legacy in a way that will result in long-term change.

22 July – Pi Approximation Day

Pi Approximation Day is recognised in honour of the value of Pi, which is 22/7. Pi Day, on the other hand, is observed on March 14th, which is close to the approximate value of 3.14 and also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday.

22 July - National Mango Day or Mango Day

On July 22nd, it is observed. The goal of the day is to learn about the mango's history as well as some lesser-known facts.

22 July (Fourth Thursday in July) - National Refreshment Day

National Refreshment Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in July each year, which falls on July 22, 2021. This day is primarily intended to commemorate the enjoyment and refreshment that can be found during the hottest season of the year, the summer.

24 July - National Thermal Engineer Day

Every year on July 24, National Thermal Engineer Day is commemorated to highlight the importance of the thermal engineering sector in providing innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective thermal management and packaging solutions to the electronics industry.

25 July – National Parent's Day (Fourth Sunday in July)

National Parents Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in July, which falls on July 25 in 2021. This day is commemorated to honour all parents who play an important part in their children's lives. Their unfailing devotion and sacrifice for their children are unquantifiable.

26 July - Kargil Vijay Diwas

The 26th of July is Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is named after the triumph of Operation Vijay. The Kargil conflict, which lasted about 60 days, came to a close on July 26. The Kargil War Heroes are commemorated on this day.

28 July - World Nature Conservation Day

It is observed on July 28 to contribute to the advancement of protecting natural resources and to make people recognize the importance of conservation of nature. To protect current and future generations, it is necessary to create a healthy environment.

28 July - World Hepatitis Day

It provides the potential to enhance national and international efforts to combat hepatitis. This day also raises awareness of the hepatitis virus and its consequences in the lives of those who suffer from it.

29 July - International Tiger Day

The day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of tiger conservation and to promote the protection of tigers' natural habitat as the numbers of their population is reducing day by day. This day is also known as Global Tiger Day.300 July - International Friendship Day

30 July - International Friendship Day

The day is celebrated on July 30 to recognise the value of friends and friendship in one's life.

30 July (Last Friday in July) - System Administrator Appreciation Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day is an international celebration of sysadmins around the world, as well as the public status of geekdom and the energy and resources these device-doctors and tech-therapists put in while working their magic at odd hours