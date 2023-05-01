National And International Days Of May 2023

May, the fifth month of the year, is home to a number of festivals, birth anniversaries, and events that are significant both domestically and internationally. Let's have a look at all the important national and international happenings. Additionally, this will give you a general idea of the May events.



1 May: International Labour Day or May Day



Labour Day or May Day are other names for International Labour Day. It is observed on May 1st all across the world. Labour Day is known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din in India. What is the background behind this day's celebration, etc.

1 May: Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Diwas is another name for it in Marathi. In Maharashtra, today is a public holiday. On May 1st, 1960, the Bombay State was divided, creating the state of Maharashtra.

1 May: Gujarat Day

Gujarat has a state holiday today. Gujarat became a state on May 1st, 1960.

2 May- World Tuna Day

The United Nations (UN) established it, which is marked on May 2, to increase public awareness of the value of tuna fish.

2 May - World Asthma Day (First Tuesday of May)

Every year on the first Tuesday in May, the world celebrates World Asthma Day to raise awareness of and concern about asthma. The Global Initiative for Asthma hosts a yearly occasion. The symptoms of asthma include chest tightness, dyspnea, coughing, and chronic bronchitis inflammation.

3 May - Press Freedom Day

Press Freedom Day, also known as World Press Freedom Day, is held annually on May 3 to assess press freedom throughout the world and to remember journalists who have died while performing their jobs.

4 May – Coal Miners Day

Coal Miners Day is celebrated annually on May 4 to thank coal miners. Let us inform you that coal is extracted from the ground through the process of mining. One of the riskiest jobs in India is coal mining. Men who work as coal miners are aware that they might not make it home at the end of the day. They also work as miners in coal mines, earning a daily pay.

5 May - Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima

Gautama Buddha is thought to have been born in Lumbini, not far from Kapilavastu, on the full moon of the month of Vaishakh. 'Jyoti Punj of Asia' or 'Light of Asia' are other names for him. Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima is observed on May 5th of this year.

6 May - International No Diet Day

Every year on May 6, it is celebrated. It is a celebration of accepting one's body, especially one's fatness and the variety of body types.

7 May - World Athletics Day

On May 7, World Athletics Day is held to promote athletics as the main sport and to increase youth participation in sports. introducing young people and new potential to the athletics industry.

8 May - World Laughter Day

Every year on the first Sunday of May, World Laughter Day is observed. The initial event was held in Mumbai, India, in 1998. Dr. Madan Kataria, the man behind the global Laughter Yoga movement, organised it.

8 May - World Red Cross Day

Every year on May 8th, World Red Cross Day is commemorated to mark the birth anniversary of the Red Cross's founder. Let us inform you that the Red Cross's founder.

8 May - World Thalassaemia Day

Every year on May 8, World Thalassaemia Day or International Thalassaemia Day is commemorated in remembrance of all thalassaemia patients and their parents, who have never lost hope for life despite the burden of their illness.

9 May – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

The day of Boishakh 25th presently falls on either the 8th or 9th of May according to the drikpanchang. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in other states on May 7. He was born in Kolkata on May 7th, 1861. He was a leading figure in Indian art, literature, Bengali poetry, humanism, philosophy, etc. He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

10 May- World Lupus Day

On May 10, people all across the world mark World Lupus Day. Its goal was to raise our awareness of the fact that the symptoms, which at first glance might seem unrelated, are actually warning signs of a debilitating, chronic autoimmune disease.

11 May - National Technology Day

Every year on May 11, National Technology Day is commemorated to draw attention to the crucial role that science plays in our daily lives and to inspire youngsters to consider a career in the field. The Pokhran nuclear test took place on May 11, 1998, Shakti.

12 May - International Nurses Day

The anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth is commemorated each year on May 12 by observing International Nurses Day. This day also honours the contributions that nurses have made to society worldwide. The International Council of Nurses group creates an International Nurses kit on this day to instruct and support healthcare professionals worldwide, with a different subject every year.

14 May - Mother's Day (Second Sunday of May)

Every year on the second Sunday in May, Mother's Day is marked in various ways all around the world to honour mothers. Anna Jarvis, who proposed the idea of observing Mother's Day in 1907 to praise women and motherhood, is credited with creating the holiday.

15 May – International Day of Families

Every year on May 15, the world celebrates families. The primary societal unit is the family. This day offers a chance to deepen understanding of the difficulties affecting families and the social, economic, and demographic dynamics that have an impact on them.

17 May – World Telecommunication Day

Every year on May 17, the world observes World Telecommunication Day. On May 17, 1865, the first International Telegraph Convention was signed in Paris, thus establishing the ITU. It is also referred to as International Society Day and World Telecommunication Day. It has been observed annually since 1969.

18 May – World AIDS Vaccine Day

Every year on May 18, there is a celebration known as World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. On this day, thousands of academics, scientists, and medical experts commemorate their contributions to the hunt for safe and effective AIDS medications. A chance to inform the public on the significance of HIV vaccine research for prevention.

18 May - International Museum Day

Every year on May 18, International Museum Day is commemorated to increase public awareness of museums and their value to society. International Museum Day was established in 1977 by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Every year, the association proposed a suitable theme, such as globalisation, overcoming cultural divides, or environmental protection.

19 May - National Endangered Species Day (Third Friday in May)

National Endangered Species Day is observed annually on the third Friday in May to increase public awareness of the value of conservation and restoration efforts for all threatened species. The 1973 Endangered Species Act prioritises the preservation of biodiversity and endangered species.

19 May- Shani Jayanti

During the festival of Shani Jayanti, also known as Shri Shanaishcar Janma Diwas, it is believed that Lord Shani (Saturn) commemorates his birth anniversary. Shanidev, the son of Lord Surya and Devi Chayya, was born on the Amavasya of the Vaishakh month, which falls on Friday, May 19, 2023 this year.

20 May – Armed Forces Day (Third Saturday of the May)

The third Saturday in May is designated as Armed Forces Day. To honour the men and women who served in the American armed forces, this day is observed.

21 May – National Anti-Terrorism Day

Every year on May 21, National Anti-Terrorism Day is held to raise awareness of the brutality perpetrated by terrorists and in honour of Rajiv Gandhi, a former Indian prime minister who passed away on this day.

22 May - International Day for Biological Diversity

To raise public awareness and comprehension of biodiversity issues, the 22nd of May is designated as International Day for Biological Diversity.

22 May- Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharana Pratap Jayanti commemorates the first birthday of the legendary and brave rule of Chittor. He was a renowned warrior, Rajasthan's pride, and a force to be dreaded. He was the son of Rana Udai Singh II, the ruler of Mewar.

May 23 - World Turtle Day

Every year on May 23, it is observed to raise awareness about the need to safeguard turtles and tortoises as well as their rapidly diminishing habitats. The future seems brighter with the possibility of harmonious coexistence between people and turtles.

29 May - National Memorial Day (last Monday of May)

The final Monday in May is designated as National Memorial Day. It will be celebrated this year on May 29, 2023.

30 May- Ganga Dusshera

Hindus celebrate Ganga Dussehra, commonly referred to as Gangavataran, on the Dashami of the waxing moon of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. Hindus think that on this day, the sacred Ganges river came to earth from heaven.

31 May – Anti-Tobacco Day

Every year on May 31, people all over the world mark Anti-Tobacco Day or World No Tobacco Day to raise awareness and educate them about the detrimental effects of tobacco on health, including heart disease, cancer, tooth decay, and tooth discoloration.