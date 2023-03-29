National And International Events In April

India has the second-largest population in the world. Here, a great deal of diversity coexists with unity. People used to celebrate different holidays, occasions, significant days, etc. together. Consequently, it's essential to be aware of all the significant dates that fall in April 2023 in order to ensure that no festivals, events, or occasions that deserve to be celebrated are overlooked.

1st April – Aprils Fools' Day

The roots of April Fools' Day, also known as All Fools' Day and celebrated for centuries, are unknown. It was first observed in 1852, when France converted from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar, according to some historians, while some claim that it is connected to the changing of the seasons.

1st April - Prevention of Blindness week

It is commemorated from April 1 to April 7 in order to raise awareness of the factors that contribute to blindness and how to prevent it.

1st April - Odisha Foundation Day

Every year on April 1st, Odisha commemorates being a distinct province on that date by celebrating Foundation Day.

2nd April - World Autism Awareness Day

On April 2, people throughout the world mark International Autism Awareness Day to educate and raise awareness about autism.

3rd April- Holy Monday

The day known as Holy Monday, often referred to as Great and Holy Monday, is a part of Holy Week, which is the week preceding Easter. According to the gospels, Jesus Christ is said to have cursed the fig tree, cleaned the temple, and responded to those who questioned his authority on this day.

4 April- International Day of Mine Awareness

The International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is held annually on April 4 to raise public awareness of the danger that landmines pose to the security, well-being, and lives of civilian populations and to encourage state governments to create mine-clearing initiatives.

5th April- National Maritime Day

Every year on April 5th, India celebrates National Maritime Day since it was on this day in 1919 that SS Loyalty made history in navigation by sailing to the United Kingdom as the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. That was a historic day in Indian nautical history.

April 06- International day of Sports For Development And Peace

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is commemorated every year as a celebration of how sport can foster social transformation, community development, peace, and understanding.

April 06- Hanuman Jayanti

The Hindu holiday Hanuman Jayanti honours the birth of the Hindu god and devoted follower of Lord Rama. In the majority of Indian states, the festival is observed on the full moon day of the Chaitra Hindu month.

7 April- World Health Day

Health is wealth, as we all know. As a result, April 7 is observed as World Health Day throughout the world. The World Health Organization oversees a number of initiatives and agreements. In 1950, it was honoured for the first time.

April 07- Good Friday

The Friday prior to Easter is referred to as "Good Friday" in order to commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion. Other names for this day include Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday.

April 08- Holy Saturday

Christians prepare for Easter Sunday throughout the week known as Holy Week, which runs from Good Friday to Easter Sunday. On this day, we remember the agony of Hell while Christ's body lay in the grave.

April 09- Easter Sunday

Christians observe Easter as a significant occasion to remember the resurrection of Jesus. Good Friday is the day that the Bible says Christ died on the cross. According to the Bible, Jesus was allegedly risen from the grave on Easter Sunday and given new life.

10 April - World Homoeopathy Day (WHD)

Every year on April 10, World Homeopathy Day (WHD) is marked to honour Dr. Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the system's founder and father. This day's major objective is to increase public awareness of the benefits of homoeopathy. Indeed, the International Homeopathy Awareness Organization sponsors World Homeopathy Week every year from April 10 to April 16. In essence, this day honours both homoeopaths and those who have received healing from homoeopathy.

10 April - Siblings Day

Our lives would not be the same without our siblings. Without siblings, one's life is unimaginable. National Siblings Day is observed annually on April 10 as a day to honour and show appreciation for our siblings. Raksha Bandhan, an Indian holiday, honours the unique tie between siblings. Although Siblings Day is observed in several countries, including the UK, Australia, India, etc., it is not officially recognised by the federal government.

11 April - National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD)

Every year on April 11, National Sexual and Maternal Health Day (NSMD) is marked to raise awareness about maternity facilities, lactating women, and good health care for women.

13 April - Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The Amritsar Massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, is also known as that incident. In Amritsar, Punjab, India, on this day, British soldiers under the command of Gen. Dyer opened fire on a sizable gathering of unarmed Indians. There were several hundred fatalities and numerous hundreds of injuries.

14 April- B.R. Ambedkar Remembrance Day

The day of remembrance for B.R. Ambedkar, also known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, is commemorated on April 14 to honour his memory. Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, an Indian politician and social rights advocate, was born on this day.

April 14: Baisakhi Day

It is a spring harvest festival that is observed by members of the Punjabi community on April 13 or 14. It is observed on April 14 this year. One of the important Sikh holidays, it is observed both in India and all around the world.

17 April - World Haemophilia Day

Every year on April 17th, International Haemophilia Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the disease haemophilia and associated inherited bleeding diseases. The International Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) established World Haemophilia Day in 1989 to coincide with the birthday of WFH founder Frank Schnabel.

18 April- World Heritage Day

Every year on April 18, this day is celebrated in order to honour the efforts of all pertinent organisations in the area and conserve human history. The General Assembly of UNESCO ratified the declaration of this day in 1983 after it was made by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982.

19 April - World Liver Day

It is marked on April 19 in order to raise awareness of liver-related disorders. The liver is the body's second-largest organ. It is also the second most complicated organ in the body, right after the brain. It carries out a number of vital tasks related to immunity, metabolism, digestion, and the storage of nutrients inside the body.

21 April - National Civil Service Day

Every year on April 21, Civil Service Day is a time for employees to renew their commitment to serving the public. On this day, government employees from all around the nation gather to exchange experiences and learn from one another about what it's like to work in the public sector.

21 April- Eid-Ul-Fitr

It symbolises the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and is observed during the first three days of Shawwl, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. A special dinner is traditionally provided to celebrate it, which for many Muslims is their first meal of the day in a month.

22 April- World Earth Day

Every year on April 22, this day is commemorated to honour the beginning of the contemporary environmental movement in 1970. As Earth is the only planet in the universe where life is conceivable, it is important to preserve this natural resource. In order to raise public awareness of the planet's importance, World Earth Day is observed.

22 April- Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is regarded and observed as a particularly auspicious and sacred day by the Hindu and Jain faiths. To make their desired wishes come true, people engage in a variety of rituals and other spiritual acts.

23 April - World Book and Copyright Day

This day is observed annually on April 23 to encourage reading and book enjoyment. Because books create a connection between the past and the present, a bridge between generations, and a bridge across cultures, it is important to appreciate the magical powers of books.

23 April - English Language Day

Every year on April 23, it is observed as United Nations Day. The day falls on William Shakespeare's birthday, his death anniversary, and World Book Day.

24 April - National Panchayati Raj Day

Every year on April 24th, India celebrates National Panchayati Raj Day. The Constitution went into effect on this day, April 24, 1993. The first National Panchayati Raj Day was observed in 2010. The Panchayats" was introduced as a new section to Part IX of the Constitution, circumventing the 73rd Amendment Act, and a new Eleventh Schedule with 29 subjects related to Panchayat activities was also added.

24 April: Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday

The God of Cricket, the greatest cricketer ever who was adored by everyone in the globe, has served as an example. In addition to being a great blaster, he inspires millions of people.

25 April - World Malaria Day

Every year on April 25, World Malaria Day is observed to increase public awareness of malaria and the disease's prevention, treatment, and eventual eradication. The inaugural Malaria Day, which was developed from Africa Malaria Day, which had been recognised by the African countries since 2001, was observed in 2008. It was suggested that World Malaria Day replace Africa Malaria Day at the World Health Assembly's 60th session in 2007.

26 April - World Intellectual Property Day

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) created this day, which is observed annually on April 26, to increase public understanding of how patents, copyright, trademarks, and designs affect daily life. Also, the importance of intellectual property rights in fostering innovation and creativity cannot be overstated.

28 April - World Day for Safety and Health at Work

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has been observing this day on April 28 every year since 2003. This day celebrates workplace safety and health and aims to keep up these efforts despite a number of changes, including those brought on by technology, demographic shifts, and climate change, among others.

29 April - International Dance Day

It is also known as World Dancing Day and is observed on April 29 every year. For governments, lawmakers, and other institutions that haven't yet realised how important dance is, it serves as a wake-up call.

29 April- Sita Navami

Maa Sita's birth anniversary is celebrated on Sita Navami. This holiday, also known as Sita Jayanti, is observed precisely one month after Ram Navami. Married ladies fast on this day and pray for a long life for their husbands.

30 April - World Veterinary Day

People from all around the world gather on the final Saturday in April each year to promote awareness of the crucial roles that veterinarians perform. This day was established by the World Organization and the World Veterinary Association.

April 30- Ayushman Bharat Diwas

Ayushmaan Bharat Diwas is held in order to advance the Ayushman Bharat Yojana's objectives. This programme shows how the Indian government has achieved objectives that are consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals set forth by the UN.