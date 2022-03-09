For many, some of the fondest memories of childhood involve their very own Barbie doll. Ken and Barbie and all their friends have helped generations of children fill hours of creative play.

National Barbie Day celebrates all the strides this doll has made in the over sixty years of bringing joy to the world.

Did you have a Barbie doll growing up? The history of National Barbie Day is the history of Barbie herself as the day marks her official birthday.

Barbie debuted on March 9, 1959 at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

She was a labor of love from Ruth Handler who was the wife of the co-founder of the toy giant Mattel, Inc.

After watching children playing with baby dolls and paper dolls, she thought that the toy market needed something more.

