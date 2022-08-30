Beaches are places that are beloved by so many, with access to salt-water oceans or fresh-water lakes, beaches encourage healthy and fun outdoor activities like swimming, sports, building sandcastles, having a picnic, playing frisbee and simply enjoying the feel of sand between the toes. But just like many of the earth's precious areas, the world's beaches are degrading due to human interference as well as global climate change. National Beach Day certainly encouraged people to spend time enjoying the beaches, as well as making them more enjoyable for everyone.

National Beach Day was founded in 2014 by animal activist and lifestyle expert, Colleen Paige.

Her motivation for starting the day was to get humans to clean up the natural resources of the beaches to make them beautiful and sustainable so everyone can enjoy them for a long time into the future.