National Butterscotch Pudding Day
Highlights
People who have a sweet tooth are sure to love National Butterscotch Pudding Day, which is held each year on September 19th. Made from the basic ingredients of brown sugar and butter, butterscotch recipes sometimes also include molasses (also known as treacle), this treat is now well-known and loved all over the world. Although it is a cousin to caramel, Butterscotch has some unique flavor differences.
