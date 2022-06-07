Vanilla is considered the most popular flavor of ice cream, but ever since the Italians froze hot chocolate in 1692, chocolate has been a close contender.

The celebratory day itself was likely started by an ice cream manufacturer to encourage greater sales of the delightful dessert, but the question remains whether there was really any need to encourage people to eat more chocolate ice cream.

Chocolate ice cream is made by combining the cocoa powder with eggs, cream, vanilla, and sugar.

The recipe is then frozen, and the more adventurous celebrant could consider making their own ice cream-based dessert in order to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, or simply open the freezer and grab any tub that is close to hand.