National Chopsticks Day appears as a fun and fascinating reason to show appreciation for this little pair of utensils. So put down that fork, set aside that knife, and pick up these two little sticks that can usher in a whole new experience!



Getting their start at least 3000 years ago or more, chopsticks originated in China and were first used as utensils in the process of cooking. With ancient roots, these convenient tools began to be used as a tool for individuals to eat noodles, rice, meat, vegetables and much more, probably around 400 BC. This was likely a time when resources became scarce and the food needed to be chopped into small bits to cook faster and save on fuel.