National Coloring Day

The first coloring books were introduced in the 1880s so that students could fill in the colors and benefit from art education, even if they weren’t actually the ones doing the drawing. It started with the McLoughlin Brothers, a company which eventually became part of the Milton Bradley Company, which continues to make games today.

Coloring books peaked in popularity and other activities were created, including apps for smartphones or programs for computers that simulate the experience of coloring. But nothing is quite the same as sitting down with an actual coloring book and crayons or colored pencils. National Coloring Book Day is the perfect time to enjoy the beauty, fun and therapeutic benefits that come from the pastime of coloring.