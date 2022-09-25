Obviously, the history of cooking itself probably goes back as far as the early days when humans discovered that food tasted better when cooked over a fire instead of raw! Since the history of people, humans and their cultures have been developing and perfecting various ways to cook food so that it is tasty, enjoyable and sometimes even healthy to eat.

National Cooking Day is a fairly recent creation. In 2016, Potsandpans.com decided it was time that there was a proper celebration and recognition of home cooking, and the flavors and smells of tradition that go along with it.