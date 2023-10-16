Live
- TCS sacks 16 employees, bars 6 vendors involved in bribes-for-jobs scam
- AP High Court posts Amaravati assigned lands case to November 1 after CID submits new evidences
- Nadda to hold meetings in Udaipur, Jodhpur today amid protests by some contenders
- Kareena celebrates 11 yrs of togetherness with Saif: ‘You, me and pizza’
- Tomato price falls to Rs 4 per kg!
- Anil Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut; here are the actors offering wishes on Navratri
- Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Safeguarding Our Digital World is Paramount
- Malayappa as badri narayana blesses devotees
- Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in new poster for ‘Bandra’
- Traffic tips help drivers negotiate HP roads
National Dictionary Day
Highlights
National Dictionary Day is held in honor of Noah Webster, the man who is considered to have fathered the American Dictionary.
National Dictionary Day is held in honor of Noah Webster, the man who is considered to have fathered the American Dictionary. 1758 was an auspicious year for the English language, and the first English Lexicographer, or one whose craft is writing, editing, and compiling English Dictionaries.
The good man was born in Hartford Connecticut to a family of some means, and his parents had the distinction of being both priest, farmer, Captain of the local militia, and the one who founded the local book society, something like a local library.
National Dictionary Day encourages us to improve ourselves and the way we speak with others by enhancing our language in the study of the Dictionary.
