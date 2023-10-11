As the name indicates, National Emergency Nurses Day is a day to appreciate all of the hard work that is done by those working in this profession. After all, it takes a special kind of person to work in this profession. You need to be able to take decisive action, think quickly, and have a strong stomach.

Emergency nurses work in critical care emergency facilities, assisting doctors, and working with other emergency medical professionals to help people that are in severe pain and experiencing trauma that is potentially life-threatening.

