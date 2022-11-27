One amazing blend of foods is perfectly able to make a morning fantastic, and it's a blending of eggs, milk, and cinnamon with bread dipped in.

There's something about the savory-sweet smell of it, and the anticipation of having it painted with butter and drizzled with syrup, with a side of breakfast sausage or bacon and a tall glass of orange juice. The promise of this deliciousness will help to get a person out of bed on even the worst of days.



National French Toast Day is one that honors this amazing breakfast delight and encourages everyone to enjoy it for breakfast (or lunch, or even dinner!) either alone or with a few friends or family members.