National Fritters Day

Fritters are popular all over the world, though obviously they're not called fritters everywhere you go. In Asia there are several varieties, including the Burmese a-kyaw which is popularly made with a rich gourd filling, and are typically served with tea, or for breakfast. Because who doesn't like deep fried gourds for breakfast? Admittedly, they also have it made from chickpea, onion, brown bean paste, just to name a few.

In Indonesia fritters are called gorengan, with one of the most popular being pisand goring, a banana based fritter. But don't let that stop you from trying the breadfruit and sweet potato varieties. In Indonesia they think the perfect accompaniment to fritters is bird's eye chili. Apparently they enjoy some soul searing spice with their fritters, but who are we to judge?

One type of fritter you may not have realized you've had is Tempura. That's right, that delicious battered and fried dish from your favorite Japanese restaurant is also considered a fritter. Of course, if all one has to do is batter and fry something to make a fritter, does that make deep fried Twinkies a Twinkie Fritter? The mind boggles indeed.