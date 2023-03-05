  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

National Groundwater Awareness Week

National Groundwater Awareness Week
x

National Groundwater Awareness Week

Highlights

Groundwater, while it seems like a fancy scientific term, is just water that’s held underneath the surface.

Groundwater, while it seems like a fancy scientific term, is just water that's held underneath the surface. While technological advancements have been made to help aid in water supply, groundwater still counts for the majority of the earth's water supply that's drinkable and usable.

For many, however, groundwater doesn't seem like an important issue. That's why National Groundwater Awareness Week exists to change that opinion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X