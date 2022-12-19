Also sometimes known as "boiled sweets", hard candy dates back as far as the Ancient Egyptians who would make their own version of candy which was made from honey that they would mix with various nuts as well as fruit. Of course, today's hard candies are made almost exclusively from sugar.

With lots of different flavors and brands to choose from, whether it's Brach's traditional cinnamon discs or Jolly Rancher hard candies, this is the time to get on board with celebrating National Hard Candy Day!